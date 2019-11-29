    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss Returns To The Top Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Jumps To Second Spot

      By
      |

      The latest online TRP ratings for Week 47 are here. Bigg Boss 13 has returned to the top spot followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the second place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its place while Kaun Banega Crorepati has dropped to the 10th spot.

      While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jumps, Tujhse Hai Raabta has been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

      Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni

      Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni

      Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed jumps. The shows have occupied the top two slots with 33.3 and 32.5 points, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the third spot followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fourth spot. The shows have managed to grab 31.0 and 29.2 points, respectively.

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyarr

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyarr

      While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has grabbed the fifth spot with 28.7 points, Bepanah Pyarr has managed to occupy the sixth place with 27.0 points.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the seventh spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 25.8 and 23.3 points, respectively.

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati

      While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the ninth spot with 26.6 points, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has dropped to the 10th spot and has managed to get 22.4 points.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Choti Sarrdaarni

      3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      5. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

      6. Bepanah Pyarr

      7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Kaun Banega Crorepati

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Kisses Himanshi & Makes Heart-shaped Roti; Bigg Boss Reveals Her Fiance's Picture

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue