TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss Returns To The Top Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Jumps To Second Spot
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 47 are here. Bigg Boss 13 has returned to the top spot followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the second place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its place while Kaun Banega Crorepati has dropped to the 10th spot.
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jumps, Tujhse Hai Raabta has been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni
Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed jumps. The shows have occupied the top two slots with 33.3 and 32.5 points, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the third spot followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fourth spot. The shows have managed to grab 31.0 and 29.2 points, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyarr
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has grabbed the fifth spot with 28.7 points, Bepanah Pyarr has managed to occupy the sixth place with 27.0 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the seventh spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 25.8 and 23.3 points, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati
While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the ninth spot with 26.6 points, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has dropped to the 10th spot and has managed to get 22.4 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Bigg Boss 13
2. Choti Sarrdaarni
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
5. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
6. Bepanah Pyarr
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Kaun Banega Crorepati
