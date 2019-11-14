TRP Toppers (Online): Choti Sarrdaarni Occupies 5th Spot; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Drop

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot with 31.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to return to the top spot with 35.5 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Choti Sarrdaarni

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to occupy the second place while Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to get 32.2 and 25.5 points, respectively.

Bigg Boss 13 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the fourth place with 29.4 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its 10th place with 15.5 points.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyaarr

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bepanah Pyaarr remained constant at the sixth and eighth spots with 23.8 and 18.4 points, respectively.

Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the seventh and ninth spots with 22.7 and 16.3 points, respectively.