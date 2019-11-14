TRP Toppers (Online): Choti Sarrdaarni Occupies 5th Spot; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Drop
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 45 are here. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has returned to the top spot while Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a drop. Choti Sarrdaarni is doing well both on BARC chart and online TRP chart. The show has occupied the fifth spot.
The shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed drops, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepanah Pyaarr and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah retained their places. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Sanjivani 2 are still struggling to return to the online TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot with 31.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to return to the top spot with 35.5 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Choti Sarrdaarni
Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to occupy the second place while Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to get 32.2 and 25.5 points, respectively.
Bigg Boss 13 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the fourth place with 29.4 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its 10th place with 15.5 points.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyaarr
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bepanah Pyaarr remained constant at the sixth and eighth spots with 23.8 and 18.4 points, respectively.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the seventh and ninth spots with 22.7 and 16.3 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Bigg Boss 13
5. Choti Sarrdaarni
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2
7. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
8. Bepanah Pyaarr
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
