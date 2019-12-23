TRP Toppers (Online): Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses Drop; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Re-enters The Chart

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The latest online TRP ratings for Week 50 are here. Bigg Boss 13 has retained the top spot. While Beyhadh 2 and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed drops, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed jumps. The Kapil Sharma Show has been replaced by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

      Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has retained top spot with 37.7 points, while Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has dropped to the third spot with 31.2 points.

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the second place. The shows have garnered 28.4 and 35.0 points, respectively.

      SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the fifth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 27.3 and 24.7 points, respectively.

      While Bepanah Pyaarr has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 23.0 points, Choti Sarrdaarni is at the eighth spot with 21.2 points.

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the ninth spot followed by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum at the 10th place. The shows have managed to fetch 19.7 and 17.0 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      3. Beyhadh 2

      4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      7. Bepanah Pyaarr

      8. Choti Sarrdaarni

      9. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      10. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

