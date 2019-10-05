TRP Toppers (Online): Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Jumps To 6th Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of The Race
The online TRP ratings for Week 39 are here! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has topped the TRP chart and pushed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to the second spot. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sanjivani have witnessed drops, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kaun Banega Crorepati have witnessed major jumps.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have been replaced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth spot with 21.1 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has topped the TRP chart with 29.2 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has slipped to the second spot, Sanjivani 2 has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to grab 27.0 and 17.0 points, respectively.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has jumped to the third spot and has managed to fetch 24.4 points, while The Kapil Sharma Show is at the seventh spot with 12.2 points.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Bepanah Pyaarr
While Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has managed to grab the sixth spot with 14.5 points, Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped one slot down (at the eighth spot) with 11.0 points.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta have managed to re-enter the online TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy the ninth and 10th places with 10.8 and 9.6 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
3. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
5. Sanjivani 2
6. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
7. The Kapil Sharma Show
8. Bepanah Pyaarr
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Cast To Grace Salman's Show!