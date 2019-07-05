TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Is Number 1 Show; Ek Bhram Back On Top 10 Slot!
The online TRP ratings of Week 26 are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on the top slot. While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Bepanah Pyaarr and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have dropped down on the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump. Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna is back on the TRP chart, while Kundali Bhagya is out of the TRP race. Take a look at the most-viewed shows online and their points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on the top spot with 37.0 points; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the second place with 33.4 points.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Bepanah Pyaar
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on the third place with 32.2 points, Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped down to the fourth spot with 29.0 points.
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohobbatein have managed to retain its fifth and sixth spots with 27.5 and 24.1 points, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump (seventh place) with 21.0 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the eighth place with 18.6 points.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna
The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its ninth spot with 16.5 points. Star Plus' Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna is back on the TRP chart (10th place) with 13.4 points.
