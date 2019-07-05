English
    TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Is Number 1 Show; Ek Bhram Back On Top 10 Slot!

    By
    |

    The online TRP ratings of Week 26 are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on the top slot. While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Bepanah Pyaarr and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have dropped down on the TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump. Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna is back on the TRP chart, while Kundali Bhagya is out of the TRP race. Take a look at the most-viewed shows online and their points.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on the top spot with 37.0 points; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the second place with 33.4 points.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Bepanah Pyaar

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on the third place with 32.2 points, Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped down to the fourth spot with 29.0 points.

    Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Yeh Hai Mohobbatein

    Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohobbatein have managed to retain its fifth and sixth spots with 27.5 and 24.1 points, respectively.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump (seventh place) with 21.0 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the eighth place with 18.6 points.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna

    The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its ninth spot with 16.5 points. Star Plus' Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna is back on the TRP chart (10th place) with 13.4 points.

    Top 10 shows (Online)

    1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    4. Bepanah Pyaarr

    5. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    6. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein

    7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    9. The Kapil Sharma Show

    10. Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
