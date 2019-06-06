TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Replaces Naagin 3; Kumkum Bhagya Enters Top 10 Slot!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Replaces Naagin 3

Naagin 3 which had been topping the TRP chart ended recently. The show has been replaced by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the TRP list. The show has managed to get 34.4 points.

YRKKH & YRHPK

While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its second spot with 32.2 points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major jump and managed to get 29.0 points.

YHM & TKSS

Both Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jump in its points. The shows have grabbed the fourth and fifth places with 25.0 and 22.6 points, respectively.

YUDKBH & THR

Both Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Tujhse Hai Raabta have retained their seventh and ninth places. The shows have got 16.5 and 13.0 points, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the sixth place, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have occupied eight and 10th places. The shows have managed to get 18.0, 14.2 and 11.9 points, respectively.