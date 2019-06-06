TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Replaces Naagin 3; Kumkum Bhagya Enters Top 10 Slot!
The online TRP ratings of Week 22 are out. Post Naagin 3's exit, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has replaced it on top slot. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major jump, Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya has entered the top 10 slot of online TRP list. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai have retained their places. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of online TRP chart. Take a look at the most viewed shows online and their points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Replaces Naagin 3
Naagin 3 which had been topping the TRP chart ended recently. The show has been replaced by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the TRP list. The show has managed to get 34.4 points.
YRKKH & YRHPK
While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its second spot with 32.2 points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major jump and managed to get 29.0 points.
YHM & TKSS
Both Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jump in its points. The shows have grabbed the fourth and fifth places with 25.0 and 22.6 points, respectively.
YUDKBH & THR
Both Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Tujhse Hai Raabta have retained their seventh and ninth places. The shows have got 16.5 and 13.0 points, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the sixth place, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have occupied eight and 10th places. The shows have managed to get 18.0, 14.2 and 11.9 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus)
5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
7. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Sony TV)
8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
