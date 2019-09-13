TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay Rocks At 1st Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Back In The Race
The online TRP ratings for Week 36 are out. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is struggling to re-enter the BARC chart, the show is rocking the online TRP chart at the first place. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepanah Pyaarr have retained their places, The Kapil Sharma Show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have seen increases in ratings/points.
While Kundali Bhagya and Sanjivani 2 have witnessed drops, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has replaced Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has returned to the first spot while Sanjivani 2 has jumped one step down to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 31.3 points and 23.1 points, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second spot with 28.8 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the third spot with 27.0 points.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have managed to occupy the fourth and sixth spots with 25.5 and 18.7 points, respectively.
Bepanah Pyarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
While Bepanah Pyarr has retained its seventh spot, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump (at the ninth spot). The shows have managed to grab 16.6 and 10.4 points, respectively.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kundali Bhagya
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has returned to the online TRP chart (at the eighth spot) with 11.1 points, while Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the 10th spot with 8.9 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
4. The Kapil Sharma Show
5. Sanjivani 2
6. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
7. Bepanah Pyarr
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
9. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
10. Kundali Bhagya
