English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay Rocks At 1st Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Back In The Race

    By
    |

    The online TRP ratings for Week 36 are out. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is struggling to re-enter the BARC chart, the show is rocking the online TRP chart at the first place. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepanah Pyaarr have retained their places, The Kapil Sharma Show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have seen increases in ratings/points.

    While Kundali Bhagya and Sanjivani 2 have witnessed drops, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has replaced Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has returned to the first spot while Sanjivani 2 has jumped one step down to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 31.3 points and 23.1 points, respectively.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second spot with 28.8 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the third spot with 27.0 points.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

    The Kapil Sharma Show and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have managed to occupy the fourth and sixth spots with 25.5 and 18.7 points, respectively.

    Bepanah Pyarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Bepanah Pyarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    While Bepanah Pyarr has retained its seventh spot, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump (at the ninth spot). The shows have managed to grab 16.6 and 10.4 points, respectively.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kundali Bhagya

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kundali Bhagya

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has returned to the online TRP chart (at the eighth spot) with 11.1 points, while Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the 10th spot with 8.9 points.

    Top 10 Shows (Online)

    1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    4. The Kapil Sharma Show

    5. Sanjivani 2

    6. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

    7. Bepanah Pyarr

    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    9. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    10. Kundali Bhagya

    Most Read: Karan Mehra On Rajan Shahi For Not Crediting Him: Don't Want To Comment For Sensational Headlines

    More TRP TOPPERS ONLINE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue