TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay Is No. 1 Show; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Enters Top 10 Spot

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back at the number one spot. The show has managed to garner 34.4 points. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a small jump. The show has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 11.4 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 33.3 and 25.2 points, respectively.

Sanjivani 2, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

While Sanjivani 2 has jumped to the third spot, Kaun Banega Crorepati has managed to occupy the fifth place, followed by The Kapil Sharma show at the sixth spot. The shows have managed to get 28.0, 23.3 and 21.1 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Bepanah Pyar has occupied the seventh spot with 18.3 points. Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has maintained its eighth spot with 17.0 points.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has finally managed to enter the top 10 slot. The show has managed to occupy the 10th spot with 8.6 points.