TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay Is No. 1 Show; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Enters Top 10 Spot
The online TRP ratings for Week 38 are here! There has been a major shuffling of the shows on the chart. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back at the top spot pushing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the second spot. Sanjivani 2 is back at the third spot. While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a major drop, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has maintained its eighth spot.
While Tujhse Hai Raabta is out of the TRP race, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has entered the top 10 spot.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back at the number one spot. The show has managed to garner 34.4 points. Star Plus' other show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a small jump. The show has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 11.4 points.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 33.3 and 25.2 points, respectively.
Sanjivani 2, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show
While Sanjivani 2 has jumped to the third spot, Kaun Banega Crorepati has managed to occupy the fifth place, followed by The Kapil Sharma show at the sixth spot. The shows have managed to get 28.0, 23.3 and 21.1 points, respectively.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Bepanah Pyar has occupied the seventh spot with 18.3 points. Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has maintained its eighth spot with 17.0 points.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has finally managed to enter the top 10 slot. The show has managed to occupy the 10th spot with 8.6 points.
Top 10 Shows
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Sanjivani 2
4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
6. The Kapil Sharma Show
7. Bepanah Pyaarr
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
9. Yeh Hai Mohabbtein
10. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Most Read: Rashami Desai Is Being Paid HUGE Amount; Ashwini Koul Quits 'Tara From Satara' For Bigg Boss 13!