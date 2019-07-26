TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay Retains 1st Spot; Kundali Bhagya Replaces Kapil’s Show!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to hold the first spot since past few weeks. Looks like the viewers are loving the Zurich special episode! The show has grabbed 34.4 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke continued to be on the second and the third spots with 31.2 and 30.3 points, respectively.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

While Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai remained unchanged at the fourth spot, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein witnessed a major jump (at the fifth spot). The shows have managed to grab 27.7 and 26.0 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

While Bepanah Pyaarr retained its sixth spot with 23.9 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has jumped to the seventh spot and has managed to grab 21.1 points.

Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta have managed to occupy eighth, ninth and 10th spots with 19.0, 17.5 and 15.4 points, respectively.