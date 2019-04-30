TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses A Drop!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Naagin 3

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has topped the online TRP chart, while Naagin 3 has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to get 34.3 and 32 points, respectively.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai

Shaheer Sheikh and Ria Sharma's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke which was topping the TRP chart last week, has dropped down to the third spot with 31.3 points. Sony TV's Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a big jump. The show has managed to occupy fourth place with 28.3 points.