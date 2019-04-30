TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses A Drop!
The online TRP ratings of Week 17 are out! Star Plus' shows Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed drop, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay has witnessed a big jump. Erica, Parth and Hina's show has surprised everyone by topping the TRP chart. While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has seen minor changes in its ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta is constant with its ratings. Take a look at the top shows and their online ratings!
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Naagin 3
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has topped the online TRP chart, while Naagin 3 has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to get 34.3 and 32 points, respectively.
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai
Shaheer Sheikh and Ria Sharma's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke which was topping the TRP chart last week, has dropped down to the third spot with 31.3 points. Sony TV's Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a big jump. The show has managed to occupy fourth place with 28.3 points.
Most Read: Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani Recall IPKKND's Dori Scene; Were Not Comfortable Doing Romantic Scene!