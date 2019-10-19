TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops The TRP Chart; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Re-enters

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 13

While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to grab the first place with 31.1 points, Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has occupied the second spot with 30.0 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 28.7 and 26.5 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Bepanah Pyaarr has witnessed a jump (at the fifth spot) and has fetched 23.3 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has managed to grab the 10th spot with 12.8 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the sixth and seventh places with 21.0 and 19.2 points, respectively.

Sanjivani 2 & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Sanjivani 2 is at the eighth spot, followed by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum at the ninth place. The shows have managed to fetch 17.4 and 13.3 points, respectively.