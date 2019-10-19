TRP Toppers (Online): Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops The TRP Chart; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Re-enters
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 41 are here. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to grab the first spot, Bigg Boss 13 has occupied the second spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down on the online TRP chart. The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a jump in its ratings. While Tujhse Hai Raabta is out, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has re-entered the online TRP chart.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 13
While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to grab the first place with 31.1 points, Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has occupied the second spot with 30.0 points.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 28.7 and 26.5 points, respectively.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Bepanah Pyaarr has witnessed a jump (at the fifth spot) and has fetched 23.3 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has managed to grab the 10th spot with 12.8 points.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the sixth and seventh places with 21.0 and 19.2 points, respectively.
Sanjivani 2 & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Sanjivani 2 is at the eighth spot, followed by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum at the ninth place. The shows have managed to fetch 17.4 and 13.3 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
2. Bigg Boss 13
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
5. Bepanah Pyaarr
6. Kaun Banega Crorepati
7. The Kapil Sharma Show
8. Sanjivani 2
9. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
10. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
