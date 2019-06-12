TRP Toppers (Online): Kundali Bhagya Out & Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna In On The List!
The online TRP ratings of Week 23 are out. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is back on top slot. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, The Kapil Sharma Show and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala witnessed drop, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai witnessed jump! While Kundali Bhagya is out of TRP chart, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna has made an entry! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still struggling to get back to top 10 slot. Take a look at the most viewed shows online and their points.
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have exchanged their places. The shows have managed to become top two shows with 33.0 and 31.2 points, respectively.
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has climbed up to the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped down to the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 28.0 and 25.5 points, respectively.
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & The Kapil Sharma Show
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a jump. The show has managed to grab the fifth place with 21.2 points, while The Kapil Sharma Show has occupied the sixth place with 19.0 points.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kumkum Bhagya
While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the seventh place with 17.0 points, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its eight spot with 15.5 points.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Ek Brahm - Saravagun Sampanna
Tujhse Hai Raabta is constant at the ninth spot with 12.9 points. Kundali Bhagya has been replaced by Ek Brahm - Saravagun Sampanna (new entry in the list) at the 10th spot with 9.9 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
3. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
5. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai
6. The Kapil Sharma Show
7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
8. Kumkum Bhagya
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta
10. Ek Brahm - Saravagun Sampanna
Most Read: Surbhi Chandna Is Killing With Her New Look & Latest Zumba Dance; Fans Can't Stop Praising Her!