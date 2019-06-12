TRP Toppers (Online): Kundali Bhagya Out & Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna In On The List!

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have exchanged their places. The shows have managed to become top two shows with 33.0 and 31.2 points, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has climbed up to the third place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped down to the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 28.0 and 25.5 points, respectively.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & The Kapil Sharma Show

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a jump. The show has managed to grab the fifth place with 21.2 points, while The Kapil Sharma Show has occupied the sixth place with 19.0 points.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kumkum Bhagya

While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the seventh place with 17.0 points, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its eight spot with 15.5 points.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Ek Brahm - Saravagun Sampanna

Tujhse Hai Raabta is constant at the ninth spot with 12.9 points. Kundali Bhagya has been replaced by Ek Brahm - Saravagun Sampanna (new entry in the list) at the 10th spot with 9.9 points.