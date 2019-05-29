TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Jump!

Top 3 Shows

Colors' Naagin 3 and Star Plus shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay have managed to occupy top three slots with 35.9, 32.2 and 30.8 points, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy fourth and fifth places with 29.5 and 27.7 points, respectively.

YHM, YUDKBH & TKSS

While Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has retained its sixth place, Sony TV shows Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy seventh and eight places with 25.0, 23.0 and 21.5 points, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Tujhse Hai Raabta and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have interchanged their places. They have grabbed ninth and 10th places with 19.0 and 16.0 points.