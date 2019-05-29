TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Jump!
The online TRP ratings of Week 21 are out. Almost all the shows have interchanged their places except a few! While Colors' show Naagin 3 continues to rule the online TRP chart. Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has retained its place. While Star Plus' shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed drop, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala has soared on the online TRP chart. Take a look at the most viewed shows online and their points.
Top 3 Shows
Colors' Naagin 3 and Star Plus shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay have managed to occupy top three slots with 35.9, 32.2 and 30.8 points, respectively.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy fourth and fifth places with 29.5 and 27.7 points, respectively.
YHM, YUDKBH & TKSS
While Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has retained its sixth place, Sony TV shows Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy seventh and eight places with 25.0, 23.0 and 21.5 points, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Tujhse Hai Raabta and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have interchanged their places. They have grabbed ninth and 10th places with 19.0 and 16.0 points.
Top 10 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus)
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala with (Star Plus)
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbtein (Star Plus)
7. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Sony TV)
8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
