TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 3 On Top Spot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Witnesses Major Drop!
The Online TRP ratings of Week 20 are out! While Star Plus shows Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have witnessed drops in TRP points, Colors' Naagin 3 has topped the TRP chart. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remain stable at their places. Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a major drop. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the chart, which has resulted in the ouster of Ishq Subhan Allah. Take a look at the most viewed shows online and their points.
Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
While Colors' Naagin 3 has topped the online TRP Chart with 35.5 points, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 remains constant at the second spot with 32.0 points.
YRKKH & YRHPK
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump and has occupied the fourth spot with 29.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the third place with 31.5 points.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a big jump as the show has occupied the fifth place with 27.9 points, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the sixth spot with 25.7 points.
The Kapil Sharma Show & YUDKBH
The Kapil Sharma Show is at the seventh spot with 23.7 points, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has dropped down to the eighth spot with 21.5 points.
TMKOC & THR
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains constant at the ninth spot with 19.0 points, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has occupied the 10th spot with 11.5 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online TRP Toppers)
1. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
3. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus)
7. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
8. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Sony TV)
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
