TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 3 On Top Spot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Witnesses Major Drop!

Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While Colors' Naagin 3 has topped the online TRP Chart with 35.5 points, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 remains constant at the second spot with 32.0 points.

YRKKH & YRHPK

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump and has occupied the fourth spot with 29.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the third place with 31.5 points.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a big jump as the show has occupied the fifth place with 27.9 points, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the sixth spot with 25.7 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show & YUDKBH

The Kapil Sharma Show is at the seventh spot with 23.7 points, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has dropped down to the eighth spot with 21.5 points.

TMKOC & THR

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains constant at the ninth spot with 19.0 points, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has occupied the 10th spot with 11.5 points.