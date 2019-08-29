TRP Toppers (Online): Sanjivani 2 At Third Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back On The Chart
The online TRP ratings for Week 34 are out. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the TRP chart, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down. Sanjivani 2, which made a grand entry last week, has jumped to the third spot. The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the TRP chart.
Kasautii Zindagii Kya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kundali Bhagya have witnessed drops, Bepanah Pyaar has witnessed a jump. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their places on the online TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number one spot with 35.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the second place with 32.2 points.
Sanjivani 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Sanjivani 2 has pushed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to the fourth spot. The former show (at the third spot) has garnered 29.4 points, KZK 2 has fetched 23.0 points.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
While Bepanah Pyaarr has jumped to the fifth spot and has managed to fetch 22.2 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has slipped one slot down (to the sixth place) with 21.0 points.
Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show
Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place with 18.7 points. The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the chart. The show has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 13.0 points.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their eighth and 10th places with 16.6 and 11.1 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
3. Sanjivani 2
4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
5. Bepanah Pyaarr
6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
7. Kundali Bhagya
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Most Read: Ace Of Space 2: Deepak Injured; Krissann Barretto Gets Asthma Attack; Will They Quit The Show?