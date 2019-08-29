English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    TRP Toppers (Online): Sanjivani 2 At Third Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back On The Chart

    By
    |

    The online TRP ratings for Week 34 are out. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the TRP chart, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down. Sanjivani 2, which made a grand entry last week, has jumped to the third spot. The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the TRP chart.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kundali Bhagya have witnessed drops, Bepanah Pyaar has witnessed a jump. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their places on the online TRP chart.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number one spot with 35.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the second place with 32.2 points.

    Sanjivani 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Sanjivani 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Sanjivani 2 has pushed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to the fourth spot. The former show (at the third spot) has garnered 29.4 points, KZK 2 has fetched 23.0 points.

    Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    While Bepanah Pyaarr has jumped to the fifth spot and has managed to fetch 22.2 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has slipped one slot down (to the sixth place) with 21.0 points.

    Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

    Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

    Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place with 18.7 points. The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the chart. The show has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 13.0 points.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their eighth and 10th places with 16.6 and 11.1 points, respectively.

    Top 10 Shows (Online)

    1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    3. Sanjivani 2

    4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    5. Bepanah Pyaarr

    6. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    7. Kundali Bhagya

    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    9. The Kapil Sharma Show

    10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    Most Read: Ace Of Space 2: Deepak Injured; Krissann Barretto Gets Asthma Attack; Will They Quit The Show?

    More TRP TOPPERS ONLINE News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue