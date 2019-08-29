TRP Toppers (Online): Sanjivani 2 At Third Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back On The Chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number one spot with 35.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the second place with 32.2 points.

Sanjivani 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Sanjivani 2 has pushed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to the fourth spot. The former show (at the third spot) has garnered 29.4 points, KZK 2 has fetched 23.0 points.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

While Bepanah Pyaarr has jumped to the fifth spot and has managed to fetch 22.2 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has slipped one slot down (to the sixth place) with 21.0 points.

Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place with 18.7 points. The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the chart. The show has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 13.0 points.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have managed to retain their eighth and 10th places with 16.6 and 11.1 points, respectively.