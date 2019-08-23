TRP Toppers (Online): Sanjivani 2 Makes Maiden Entry In Top 5 List; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Drops
The online TRP ratings for Week 33 are out. While Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 that stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna has made a grand entry in the top 5 list, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta is out of the online TRP chart. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has failed to hold the viewers and witnessed a major drop in its penultimate week.
While Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump, Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped down on the TRP chart. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has retained its fifth slot. The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye 9 are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the first place. The shows have managed to grab 31.6 and 33.3 points, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Sanjivani 2
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has slipped one step down to the third spot, while Sanjivani 2 has made a huge entry in the opening week itself. The shows have managed to fetch with 28.0 and 25.0 points.
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Kundali Bhagya
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has maintained its fifth spot with 23.9 points. Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump. The show has managed to occupy the sixth spot with 21.5 points.
Bepanah Pyarr & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Bepanah Pyarr has dropped down to the seventh spot with 19.0 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has slipped one step down to the eighth spot with 17.0 points.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its ninth spot, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a major drop (is at 10th spot). The shows have managed to fetch 13.4 and 11.2 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
4. Sanjivani 2
5. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
6. Kundali Bhagya
7. Bepanah Pyarr
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
10. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai
Most Read: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Reveals They Are Cooking Up 'Crazy-ier Storm'; Fans Rejoice