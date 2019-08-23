TRP Toppers (Online): Sanjivani 2 Makes Maiden Entry In Top 5 List; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Drops

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the first place. The shows have managed to grab 31.6 and 33.3 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Sanjivani 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has slipped one step down to the third spot, while Sanjivani 2 has made a huge entry in the opening week itself. The shows have managed to fetch with 28.0 and 25.0 points.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Kundali Bhagya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has maintained its fifth spot with 23.9 points. Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump. The show has managed to occupy the sixth spot with 21.5 points.

Bepanah Pyarr & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Bepanah Pyarr has dropped down to the seventh spot with 19.0 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has slipped one step down to the eighth spot with 17.0 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its ninth spot, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a major drop (is at 10th spot). The shows have managed to fetch 13.4 and 11.2 points, respectively.