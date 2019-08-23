TRP Toppers (Online): Sanjivani 2 Makes Maiden Entry In Top 5 List; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Drops

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the first place. The shows have managed to grab 31.6 and 33.3 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Sanjivani 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has slipped one step down to the third spot, while Sanjivani 2 has made a huge entry in the opening week itself. The shows have managed to fetch 28.0 and 25.0 points.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Kundali Bhagya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has maintained its fifth spot with 23.9 points. Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a jump. The show has managed to occupy the sixth spot with 21.5 points.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Bepanah Pyaarr has dropped to the seventh spot with 19.0 points; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has slipped one step down to the eighth spot with 17.0 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its ninth spot, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a major drop (is at the 10th spot). The shows have managed to fetch 13.4 and 11.2 points, respectively.