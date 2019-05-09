TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Is Back; Naagin 3 Tops The List!
The online TRP ratings of Week 18 are out! There are a few major shuffling among the shows on the list - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, The Kapil Sharma Show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and a few other shows have dropped down. While Tujhse Hai Raabta is out of the list, Naagin 3 has topped the TRP list. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on the top 10 list. Take a look at the most viewed shows (online) and their points.
Naagin 3 & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Colors' Naagin 3 has returned to the top spot with 34.6 points, while Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the second place with 32.0 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay has dropped down to the third spot with 31.0 points, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has jumped up to the fourth spot with 28.0 points.
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has dropped to the fifth place with 27 points, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is constant at sixth place with 25.5 points.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & The Kapil Sharma Show
While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has jumped up to the seventh place with 22.7 points, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the eight place with 20.7 points.
Ishq Mein Marjawan & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While Color's Ishq Mein Marjawan has dropped to the ninth spot with 18.0 points, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on the list. TMKOC has occupied 10th place with 14.0 points.
