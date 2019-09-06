TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses A Drop; Kaun Banega Crorepati Enters TRP Chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has topped the online TRP chart. The shows have fetched 33.1 and 33.3 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Sanjivani 2

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a jump (at the third spot) and has garnered 29.0 points, Sajivani 2 has occupied the fourth spot and has fetched 27.5 points.

Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth place, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the sixth spot. The shows have managed to grab 21.2 and 19.0 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Both Bepanah Pyaarr and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have witnessed drops. While the former has occupied the seventh spot with 18.5 points, the latter has managed to occupy 10th spot with 6.7 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to enter the online TRP chart (at the eighth spot), followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the ninth place. The shows have managed to garner 9.9 and 7.6 points.