TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses A BIG Jump; Bepanah Pyaarr Drops To 7th Spot!

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kasautii Zindagii Kay have interchanged their places. While the former has occupied the first place with 34.2 points, Kasautii is at the second spot with 33.5 points.

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has been doing well on the online TRP chart. The show has grabbed the third place with 29.4 points, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which took a leap recently has fallen to the fourth place with 28.1 points.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has retained its fifth place with 27.9 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump (is at the sixth place) with 25.0 points.

Bepanaah Pyaarr & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Bepanaah Pyaarr has dropped to the seventh place with 23.3 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth place with 22.2 points.

Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kundali Bhayga has replaced Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna at ninth place with 18.8 points. The Kapil Sharma Show has fallen down to the 10th place with 16.6 points.