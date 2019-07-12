TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses A BIG Jump; Bepanah Pyaarr Drops To 7th Spot!
The online TRP ratings of Week 27 are out. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has topped the list, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a drop. While Kundali Bhagya is back on the list, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna is out of the TRP race! Surprisingly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a big jump and Bepanah Pyaar has dropped down the list. Take a look at the most-viewed shows online and their points.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kasautii Zindagii Kay have interchanged their places. While the former has occupied the first place with 34.2 points, Kasautii is at the second spot with 33.5 points.
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has been doing well on the online TRP chart. The show has grabbed the third place with 29.4 points, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which took a leap recently has fallen to the fourth place with 28.1 points.
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has retained its fifth place with 27.9 points, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump (is at the sixth place) with 25.0 points.
Bepanaah Pyaarr & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While Bepanaah Pyaarr has dropped to the seventh place with 23.3 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the eighth place with 22.2 points.
Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show
Kundali Bhayga has replaced Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna at ninth place with 18.8 points. The Kapil Sharma Show has fallen to the 10th place with 16.6 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
3. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
5. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai
6. Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala
7. Bepanaah Pyaarr
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
9. Kundali Bhagya
10. The Kapil Sharma Show
Most Read: Nach Baliye 9: #NachFever Is On! Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia & Vishal Singh Go Club-hopping