TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has grabbed the top spot with 35.5 points, while Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a drop! The show has occupied the third spot with 33.3 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sony TV's Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai have managed to grab the second and fourth places with 34.9 and 31.1 points, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Bepanah Pyaarr

While The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a major jump (fifth place) and grabbed 27.7 points, Bepanah Pyaar managed to occupy the sixth spot with 23.4 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Hai Mohobbatein

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed to occupy the seventh place with 22.0 points, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has witnessed a major fall (at eighth place) with 21.1 points.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

While Tujhse Hai Raabta managed to return to the list (at ninth place), Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 19.4 and 18.5 points, respectively.