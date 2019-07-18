TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On 2nd Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!
The online TRP ratings for Week 28 are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has topped the list, while Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped down. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed major changes in their ratings/points. The shows have climbed up the TRP chart. While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is out of the TRP race, Tujhse Hai Raabta makes a re-entry. Take a look at the most-viewed shows online and their points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has grabbed the top spot with 35.5 points, while Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a drop! The show has occupied the third spot with 33.3 points.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sony TV's Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai have managed to grab the second and fourth places with 34.9 and 31.1 points, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Bepanah Pyaarr
While The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a major jump (fifth place) and grabbed 27.7 points, Bepanah Pyaar managed to occupy the sixth spot with 23.4 points.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed to occupy the seventh place with 22.0 points, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein has witnessed a major fall (at eighth place) with 21.1 points.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
While Tujhse Hai Raabta managed to return to the list (at ninth place), Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 19.4 and 18.5 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
4. Yeh Un Dion Ki Baat Hai
5.The Kapil Sharma Show
6. Bepanah Pyaarr
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta
10. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Most Read: MUST SEE! Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Ram Kapoor & Other TV Actors Take Up #FaceApp Challenge!