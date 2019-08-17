English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To No. 1 Spot; Bepanah Pyaarr At 4th Spot

    By
    |

    The online TRP ratings for Week 32 are out. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the first spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also seen improvement. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabatein have witnessed drops. The Kapil Sharma Show is still struggling to return to the TRP chart.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke witnessed jumps. While the former has occupied the first spot with 33.0 points, YRHPK is at the third spot with 31.1 points.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Bepanah Pyaar

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Bepanah Pyaar

    While Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at the second place with 32.3 points, Bepanah Pyaar has managed to occupy the fourth place with 27.7 points.

    Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    Yeh Hai Mohobbatein & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai have managed to occupy the fifth and sixth spots with 25.7 and 23.0 points, respectively.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kundali Bhagya

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kundali Bhagya

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the seventh spot followed by Kundali Bhagya (at the eighth place). The shows have managed to get 21.0 and 18.1 points, respectively.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the ninth spot with 17.0 points. Tujhse Hai Raabta has dropped one spot down to the tenth position. The show has managed to get 15.5 points.

    Top 10 shows (Online)

    1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    3. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

    4. Bepanah Pyaarr

    5. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein

    6. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    8. Kundali Bhagya

    9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    10. Tujhse Hai Raabta

    Most Read: Niti Taylor Reveals Parikshit Bawa Is Her School Buddy; Says She Never Wanted To Marry An Actor

    More TRP TOPPERS ONLINE News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue