English
    TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Regains Top Spot; Pushes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Down

    The online TRP ratings for Week 37 are here! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which completed 3,000 episodes recently, has returned to the top slot, pushing its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 down.

    While Tujhse Hai Raabta has returned to the TRP chart, Kundali Bhagya is out of the TRP race. While Nach Baliye 9 is yet to make its mark on the TRP chart, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is struggling to return.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number one spot with 33.3 points and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the second spot with 32.0 points.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Sanjivani 2

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which was at top spot previous week, has witnessed a drop. The show has managed to occupy the third spot with 30.5 points. Sanjivani 2 has witnessed a jump (at the fourth spot) with 26.2 points.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

    The Kapil Sharma Show is at the fifth spot and has managed to fetch 24.1 points, while Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has dropped one spot down (at the seventh place) and has managed to grab 18.8 points.

    Bepanah Pyaarr & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    At the sixth spot is Colors' show, Bepanah Pyaarr, which has managed to get 21.0 points, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped to the 10th spot with 12.0 points.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Tujhse Hai Raabta

    While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala holds the eighth place with 16.3 points, followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the ninth spot with 13.0 points.

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    4. Sanjivani 2

    5. The Kapil Sharma Show

    6. Bepanah Pyaarr

    7. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta

    10. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

