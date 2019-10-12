TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To Top Spot; Bigg Boss Occupies 4th Place

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the first place and has managed to fetch 29.9 points, its spin-off has dropped to the second spot with 27.0 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 13

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied the third spot with 24.4 points, followed by Colors show, Bigg Boss 13 at the fourth spot with 20.0 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to occupy the fifth place while The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a major drop (10th place). The shows have garnered 18.1 and 9.0 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Sanjivani 2

Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta's Bepanah Pyaarr is at the sixth place, followed by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's Sanjivani 2 at the seventh place. The shows have managed to get 16.6 and 15.5 points, respectively.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has slipped to the eighth spot with 12.3 points while Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the ninth spot with 11.0 points.