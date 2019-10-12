TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To Top Spot; Bigg Boss Occupies 4th Place
The latest online TRP ratings for Week 40 are here! There have been major changes in the positions of the shows. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the first place, pushing its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to the second spot.
The Kapil Sharma Show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Sanjivani 2 have witnessed drops. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been replaced by Bigg Boss 13.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the first place and has managed to fetch 29.9 points, its spin-off has dropped to the second spot with 27.0 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Bigg Boss 13
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied the third spot with 24.4 points, followed by Colors show, Bigg Boss 13 at the fourth spot with 20.0 points.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to occupy the fifth place while The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a major drop (10th place). The shows have garnered 18.1 and 9.0 points, respectively.
Bepanah Pyaarr & Sanjivani 2
Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta's Bepanah Pyaarr is at the sixth place, followed by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's Sanjivani 2 at the seventh place. The shows have managed to get 16.6 and 15.5 points, respectively.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has slipped to the eighth spot with 12.3 points while Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the ninth spot with 11.0 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2 Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
4. Bigg Boss 13
5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
6. Bepanah Pyaarr
7. Sanjivani 2
8. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta
10. The Kapil Sharma Show
Most Read: SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13 Double Eviction: Dalljiet Kaur & Koena Mitra Eliminated?