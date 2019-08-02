TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The List; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai At 2nd Spot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major jump (at the first place), Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the fourth spot. The shows have managed to get 31.1 and 25.0 points, respectively.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has also a big rise and has occupied the second spot with 28.8 points, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a drop (at third spot) with 27.7 points.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyaarr

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr have seen no improvements. The shows have retained their fifth and eighth spots with 23.2 and 19.9 points, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has managed to occupy the sixth spot with 22.0 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to grab the seventh spot with 21.5 points.

Kundali Bhagya & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kundali Bhagya has slipped to the ninth spot with 17.7 points, The Kapil Sharma Show has made a re-entry to the list (at 10th spot) with 15.8 points.