TRP toppers (Online): Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Grabs Record Breaking Numbers; IMM Drops Down!

    The online TRP ratings are here! Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which has dropped down on TRP chart, is topping the online TRP chart and that too with record breaking numbers; while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has vanished from the TRP chart, is one of the top five shows on online TRP chart. While a few shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 3 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed a jump, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai have dropped down on online TRP chart. Take a look at Online TRP toppers.

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TOPS Online TRP Chart

    Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke might have dropped on BARC chart, but online the show has been topping the chart since a few weeks. This time the show has got massive numbers of 36.7 points, which is highest for any show for a long time.

    Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Colors show, Naagin 3 witnessed a jump. The show has occupied the second spot with 33.0 points. The third spot is occupied by Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which has grabbed 31.3 points.

    YHM & YRKKH

    While Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has witnessed a jump (fourth spot) with 27.7 points, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fifth place with 24.9 points.

    TKSS & YUDKBH

    Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the sixth place. The show has got 22.8 points. The other show of Sony TV Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, has lost a few points. The show has dropped down to the seventh spot with 21 points.

    Ishq Mein Marjawan

    Colors show, Ishq Mein Marjawan that recently witnessed a character exit (Aalisha Panwar exited the show) has been struggling from past few weeks. The show has dropped to the eight spot with 20.5 points.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Tujhse Hai Raabta

    While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the ninth spot, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has grabbed 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 17.1 and 15.0 points, respectively.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 0:37 [IST]
