    TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters Top 10 Slot!

    The online TRP ratings of Week 19 are out! Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is back on the top slot, while Colors show Naagin 3, Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai have dropped down. While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a jump, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have retained their places. While Ishq Mein Marjwan is out of the list, Ishq Subhan Allah has entered the top 10 slot. Take a look at the most viewed shows online and their points.

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Star Plus' shows Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are at top two spots. The shows have managed to get 35.5 and 33.1 points, respectively.

    Naagin 3 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    While Naagin 3 has dropped down to the third place with 30.2 points, Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is constant at the fourth place with 29.8 points.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    While Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the fifth place with 27.7 points, Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has dropped down to the sixth place with 25.7 points.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & The Kapil Sharma Show

    Star Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is stable at the seventh place with 24.0 points. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is at the eight place with 23.3 points.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Ishq Subhan Allah

    SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump. The show has occupied the ninth place with 20.0 points. Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has re-entered the list. The show has occupied the 10th place with 18.5 points.

