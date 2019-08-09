English
    TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Tops The Chart; Tujhse Hai Raabta Re-enters!

    The online TRP ratings for Week 31 are out. Just like the previous week, this week too, there is a major shuffling of the shows on the chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was topping the chart, has dropped down while Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has witnessed a major jump and topped the chart. The Kapil Sharma Show is out of the TRP race. Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the online TRP chart.

    Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has topped the TRP chart with 31.2 points. Even Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has jumped one step up on the chart. The show has occupied the second place and has managed to get 30.4 points.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot with 29.0 points, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has jumped to the fourth place and grabbed 27.8 points.

    Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Bepanah Pyaarr

    While Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the fifth spot with 27.0 points, Bepanah Pyaar managed to occupy the sixth place with 25.5 points.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashah

    While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala managed to occupy the seventh place, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashah has grabbed the eighth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 23.0 and 21.2 points, respectively.

    Tujhse Hai Raabta & Kundali Bhagya

    Tujhse Hai Raabta has grabbed the ninth place with 18.8 points, while Kundali Bhagya has dropped one step down to the 10th spot with 14.0 points.

    Top 10 shows (Online)

    1. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

    2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    4. Yeh Hai Mohobbatein

    5. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

    6. Bepanah Pyaarr

    7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashah

    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta

    10. Kundali Bhagya

