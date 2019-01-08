TRP Matters! Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka To Going Off Air; Shakti Arora Responds!

Shakti On Silsila Going Off Air

Shakti Arora was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "We had spoken about the shot when it was supposed to go digital, we had a deal of three months, and that thing is coming to an end, but still two months are left."

The Show Will Be Pulled Off If The TRPs Do Not Improve!

"Right now the ratings are sufficient enough and two months are still remaining and it is after that that they will decide. If the ratings are very good or improving, they might continue it further for another three months, if not, they will wrap it up in February."

Shakti Says…

About his journey on the show, the actor said, "Obviously, I wanted the show to run for a longer period of time, but since the whole set up of the show quite bold, and our audience cannot cope with it. So, people can't expect the kind of show we are doing right now because the concept is extra-marital affair so because of that it created a lot of stir. But, from the time it has gone to Voot, the story has been changed completely, Kunal has been shown in positive light, so I started enjoying the character more after that."

Shakti’s Journey On Silsila

"Actually, the whole journey was very interesting because I have done an out and out positive role before, and this was slightly a grey character and to play a flawed character is a treat for an actor. Because it is not an easy job, after playing a flawed character people still remember you by your character's name, your role and your character. So, I think that is an award for me and it is a great thing to add on my bio-data as well that I have done such a fabulous show like Silsila. It was a wonderful journey, and I am still enjoying it and I will enjoy it till the time I will play it."

Clash Between Content & TRPs

About the constant clash about good content and TRPs, the actor said, "I think even the channel has to take into consideration that they can't expect TRPs within the first few months of the show because to set up a show, for the audience to get loyal to your show often takes time."

TRP Matters!

"Most of the channels I feel get really hyper that they are not getting TRPs, so they include drama, camera tricks and all that jazz, and bring the TRPs at par. They get really jittery when they don't get TRPs and they are not patient about it. Earlier, we used to be so patient, we used to test the show for 6 months. Then, it became three months, and now, some shows are getting off-air within one or two shows."

How Silsila Was Pulled Off For Tantra!

"They pulled off our show and got another show called Tantra and I don't know if it is a smart decision? My show was a 11:20 pm show, not even 11:00. All the channels I feel are coming up with supernatural shows thinking it will work. We are just stooping to some bad level of television and we are spoiling people's mind and forcing them to move to web-series and watch something online."