Tujhse Hai Raabta's Reem Shaikh Claims To Be Blackmailed By Event Organiser

Reem Shaikh, who is seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta, is facing a tough time because of an event organiser. The actress took to social media and revealed by sharing multiple posts as to how she is being threatened and blackmailed by the event organiser. She also revealed that she is planning to take stern action against the person.

In the post, Reem wrote that the event organiser was blackmailing her to return an advance payment of Rs 60k for an event that the person couldn't organise due to his 'incompetence and shortcomings'. She also claims that the organiser has been threatening and blackmailing her in a bid to spoil her name by going to the police and media.

The actress wrote, "What about my wasted date, what about the Instagram posts and stories that I posted to publicise the event, what about the gst of 18% which I have already paid the tax dept, who will pay that?? He is threatening that he will spoil my name by going to the police and media and blackmailing me. Just because we are celebrities and people know us, have we become soft targets?" - (sic)

She further wrote, "It's not the amount I am fighting for, it's the principal. I will not give in to blackmailing and neither should you just because of your celebrity status?" - (sic)

Reem ended the note by writing, "I'm contemplating taking legal action."

