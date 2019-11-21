    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tujhse Hai Raabta's Reem Shaikh Claims To Be Blackmailed By Event Organiser

      By
      |

      Reem Shaikh, who is seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta, is facing a tough time because of an event organiser. The actress took to social media and revealed by sharing multiple posts as to how she is being threatened and blackmailed by the event organiser. She also revealed that she is planning to take stern action against the person.

      In the post, Reem wrote that the event organiser was blackmailing her to return an advance payment of Rs 60k for an event that the person couldn't organise due to his 'incompetence and shortcomings'. She also claims that the organiser has been threatening and blackmailing her in a bid to spoil her name by going to the police and media.

      Tujhse Hai Raabtas Reem Shaikh Claims To Be Blackmailed By Event Organiser

      The actress wrote, "What about my wasted date, what about the Instagram posts and stories that I posted to publicise the event, what about the gst of 18% which I have already paid the tax dept, who will pay that?? He is threatening that he will spoil my name by going to the police and media and blackmailing me. Just because we are celebrities and people know us, have we become soft targets?" - (sic)

      Tujhse Hai Raabtas Reem Shaikh Claims To Be Blackmailed By Event Organiser

      She further wrote, "It's not the amount I am fighting for, it's the principal. I will not give in to blackmailing and neither should you just because of your celebrity status?" - (sic)

      Reem ended the note by writing, "I'm contemplating taking legal action."

      Also Read: Reem Shaikh Reveals First Salary; Says Was Rejected Thrice While Auditioning For Tujhse Hai Raabta

      Read more about: reem shaikh tujhse hai raabta
      Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue