TV Actress Charu Asopa To Marry Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev: Sushmita Calls Charu An Angel!
Mere Angne Mein and Karn Sangini actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen have been dating each other since a while! It was said that they bumped at a party and got along like a house on fire! It was also said that the couple is really fond of each other. Finally, the couple had made it official! Rajeev's sister Sushmita took to social media to announce the happy news on Instagram by sharing a few adorable pictures of the newly-engaged couple!
Sushmita Calls Her Brother Rajeev’s Fiancee An Angel!
Sushmita wrote, "SHE SAID "YES" 👏👏💃🏻💃🏻😍😄❤️🥰💋🌈 You're the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️😍"
Rajeev To Marry Charu!
"Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can't wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!!😉😄💋💃🏻🎵 #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️🤗😍 I love you both beyond #duggadugga 🙏❤️💃🏻😁"
Rajeev-Charu & Sushmita-Rohman
She also shared a couple of pictures snapped with Rohman, Rajeev and Charu, and wrote, "#circleoflove ❤️💃🏻😁 #family #duggadugga @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl 💋😍❤️ I love you guys!!!! THANK YOU for all your blessings, always keep them coming!!!🤗🌈💃🏻"
Charu On Marriage
Earlier, while talking about her relationship with Rajeev and marriage plans, Charu told BT, "Of course, we talk about marriage, but we are still exploring the relationship and learning new things about each other every day."
‘Rajeev Entered My Life Like A Breath Of Fresh Air’
It has to be recalled that Charu was earlier dating Neeraj Malviya. The actress moved on in life and found love in model Rajeev. The actress said, "I feel proud of myself for the way I emerged from that break-up. And now, my life has taken a new turn. I had stopped thinking about love, but Rajeev entered my life like a breath of fresh air."
