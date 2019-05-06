TV Actress Charu Asopa To Marry Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev: Sushmita Calls Charu An Angel!

Sushmita Calls Her Brother Rajeev’s Fiancee An Angel!

Sushmita wrote, "SHE SAID "YES" 👏👏💃🏻💃🏻😍😄❤️🥰💋🌈 You're the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️😍"

Rajeev To Marry Charu!

"Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can't wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!!😉😄💋💃🏻🎵 #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️🤗😍 I love you both beyond #duggadugga 🙏❤️💃🏻😁"

Rajeev-Charu & Sushmita-Rohman

She also shared a couple of pictures snapped with Rohman, Rajeev and Charu, and wrote, "#circleoflove ❤️💃🏻😁 #family #duggadugga @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl 💋😍❤️ I love you guys!!!! THANK YOU for all your blessings, always keep them coming!!!🤗🌈💃🏻"

Charu On Marriage

Earlier, while talking about her relationship with Rajeev and marriage plans, Charu told BT, "Of course, we talk about marriage, but we are still exploring the relationship and learning new things about each other every day."

‘Rajeev Entered My Life Like A Breath Of Fresh Air’

It has to be recalled that Charu was earlier dating Neeraj Malviya. The actress moved on in life and found love in model Rajeev. The actress said, "I feel proud of myself for the way I emerged from that break-up. And now, my life has taken a new turn. I had stopped thinking about love, but Rajeev entered my life like a breath of fresh air."