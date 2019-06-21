TV Channels Gets WARNING On Vulgarity In Kids' Dance Show; Reality Show Judges Praise The Move!

I&B Ministry Issues Advisory To Private TV Channels

Apparently, after viewers complained that the dance moves of kids appeared to be obscene, they were brought to the notice of the I&B ministry, who sent an advisory to private TV channels, asking them to ‘desist from showing children in a vulgar, indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner on dance reality shows'.

Kids Performances Should Be Decent

According to TOI report, an I&B official said, "We have already sent the advisory to all the private TV channels. We had to take this step because we had received a number of complaints regarding kids' performances in dance reality shows. It's a general advisory and we have not gone into specific instructions. We want the channels to ensure that the performances are decent."

Anurag Basu Says…

Super Dance 3's judge Anurag Basu told the leading daily, "I don't know whether any episode of our show has triggered the I&B ministry to issue such an advisory, but I'm glad that they did. I welcome it. However, I'm not sure how this will be implemented because this issue is quite subjective. As judges, we often face this dilemma of how to judge a kid whose performance appeared to be obscene."

‘We Shouldn’t Let Kids Imitate Expressions & Moves Of Adults’

"Even during the auditions, I told so many kids not to imitate adults' expressions and moves. I don't know if those were aired or not, but I have been saying this to a number of contestants. In fact, a few episodes ago, I said that I'd never want my daughter to perform like this on stage. And what's not okay for my kids, how can I allow it for other kids? The question is, where do we draw the line? There is a very thin line between looking cute and looking vulgar in such performances. We shouldn't let kids imitate expressions and moves of adults. Basically, it's a collective conscience call."

Remo D’souza: Children Should Not Be Encouraged To Dance Like Adults

Remo D'souza, judge on Dance India Dance, said, "In my entire career, even when I was a judge on multiple dance reality shows, I always maintained that children should not be encouraged to dance like adults. We also had therapists and doctors on the set and even on Dance+ we made it a point to not encourage kids if they incorporated such styles in their performances. It is important to protect them specially when they are growing up because everything can't be inspired from filmi movements."

Terence Lewis: It’s A Great Initiative

Terence Lewis, who has judged a few dance reality shows said, "I think it's a great initiative because there is a rising culture of quick fame and fortune that has blinded parents so much that they allow their children to go to any lengths to be seen on TV. Most of these parents come from small towns and are ignorant about how it's damaging to their children's psyche. Unfortunately, when judges and audiences praise the kids, they think that this is the way to be."

‘Reality Shows Have Turned Into A Cheap Circus’

"When kids try to mimic moves and expressions that have sexual overtones, neither the kids nor the parents realise how it can rob them of their innocence prematurely. Kids below 15 years of age should not perform to songs that have adult lyrics and gestures. I would also urge parents to not use their kids to fulfill their unfulfilled dreams or torture their kids to do backbreaking circus tricks just because reality shows have turned into a cheap circus and dance has gone out of the picture."