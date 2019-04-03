Udaan: Meera Deosthale Bids Emotional Goodbye To The Show; Says It's A Beautiful Chapter Of Her Life

Meera Quits Udaan

Meera further added, "Our show has undergone a series of leaps and I feel that they are inevitable for any show that runs for long. In fact, all long-running shows are successful because of leaps. I am sure that the makers have taken the right decision because they are more experienced. As an actor, I don't have the choice to comment on whether playing a mom would work for the show or not. I can only quit and move on."

The Actress Was Given Heart-warming Farewell

On April 1, 2019, the actress shot her last episode and she was given a heart-warming farewell and the actress was overwhelmed to see this gesture from her team. Anurag Sharma, who is seen as Jatin (Anjor's foster father), shared a touching video in which the team bid emotional goodbye to the actress.

A Surprise For Meera On Her Last Day

Anurag wrote, "A surprise for Meera on her last day at udaan set💐💐💐 @meera.deosthale @artisingh5 @gaurav_sareen @tanyasharma27." The team had a placard which read, "Chakor as Meera We will miss you always From Udaan Team." Meera commented on the video shared by Anurag and wrote, "Thank u sir 🤗🤗🤗🤗."

‘Udaan Is A Beautiful Chapter Of My Life’

Sharing the poster of Udaan, the actress wrote, "15.2.2016-1.4.2019 ❤️ A wonderful show with wonderful people working on it and associated with it. a beautiful chapter of my life which moulded to me to be who I am. Has given me more than I could ask for. Has given me all of love and blessings. Thank you for making this happen. I shall cherish each and every day and moment forever .❤️ Till we meet again ...."