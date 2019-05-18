English
    UNBELIEVABLE! Erica Fernandes To QUIT Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Is She Getting REPLACED?

    By
    |
    Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Erica Fernandes aka Prerna to quit show after Hina Khan | FilmiBeat

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and the actors of the show are hitting the headlines for one or the other reasons! Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play the roles of Prerna and Anurag became an instant hit jodi with the show. It is also being said that the couple is dating in real life as well! The viewers are hooked to the show because of the leading couple and unexpected twist. Another reason for the viewers to watch the show is because of Hina Khan aka Komolika. But, as the viewers are aware, the actress is on a break from the show because of her other work commitment.

    Now, it is being said that the makers are planning for big twists on the show. As soon as Hina exit the show, Ekta announced about Mr Bajaj's entry. Many actors like Hiten Tejwani, Siddharth Shukla, Karan Wahi, Eijaz Khan and others were considered for the show.

    Karan Singh Grover Is Mr Bajaj!

    It was also said that Karan Wahi has been locked for the role of Mr Bajaj. But, the makers made last minute change and roped in Karan Singh Grover for the show.

    KSG’s Entry Sequence To Be Shot In Switzerland!

    Apparently, Karan Singh Grover's entry sequence will be shot amid the stunning Swiss Alps. Well, we are sure that just like Hina's introduction, Karan Singh Grover's entry/introduction too will be damakedar.

    Prerna Might Be Shown Dead!

    Apart from KSG's entry and Hina's exit, it is also being said that Erica will exit the show, which is quite shocking! As per the latest report, Prerna's character might die due to unforeseen circumstances. So, is Prerna too exiting the show?

    Erica Fernandes To Get Replaced!

    A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror that the decision was taken suddenly. The source said, "The writers are currently working on how to justify her exit. At the moment they have yet to figure if Erica will be replaced."

    Erica Chose Not To Comment!

    When the actress was asked regarding the same, she said, "I wouldn't want to comment on this." Well, we wonder, if no Prerna, how will the show work? People are watching the show for Erica, Parth and Hina! One (Hina) has already exited the show, and now another exit is quite shocking! Well, let's wait and watch to know what the makers have in store for us!

