UNBELIEVABLE! Erica Fernandes To QUIT Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Is She Getting REPLACED?

Karan Singh Grover Is Mr Bajaj!

It was also said that Karan Wahi has been locked for the role of Mr Bajaj. But, the makers made last minute change and roped in Karan Singh Grover for the show.

KSG’s Entry Sequence To Be Shot In Switzerland!

Apparently, Karan Singh Grover's entry sequence will be shot amid the stunning Swiss Alps. Well, we are sure that just like Hina's introduction, Karan Singh Grover's entry/introduction too will be damakedar.

Prerna Might Be Shown Dead!

Apart from KSG's entry and Hina's exit, it is also being said that Erica will exit the show, which is quite shocking! As per the latest report, Prerna's character might die due to unforeseen circumstances. So, is Prerna too exiting the show?

Erica Fernandes To Get Replaced!

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror that the decision was taken suddenly. The source said, "The writers are currently working on how to justify her exit. At the moment they have yet to figure if Erica will be replaced."

Erica Chose Not To Comment!

When the actress was asked regarding the same, she said, "I wouldn't want to comment on this." Well, we wonder, if no Prerna, how will the show work? People are watching the show for Erica, Parth and Hina! One (Hina) has already exited the show, and now another exit is quite shocking! Well, let's wait and watch to know what the makers have in store for us!