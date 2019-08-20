Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdev To Be Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9!

Recently, in Nach Baliye 9, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag were eliminated as they received the least number of votes. As per the latest report, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev will be evicted from the dance reality show. It has to be recalled that the couple has been at the bottom two every week, but managed to survive as they received decent scores from the judges during the vote-out act.

The previous week, Urvashi and Anuj performed a mythology act on 'Silsila yeh chahat ka', and impressed the judges. The jodi received a good score. But since they didn't garner many votes, they were yet again in the danger zone along with Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli.

A source told IE, "When they gave their last act, Vishal-Madhurima scored better marks and so Urvashi-Anuj, who were nicknamed UrUj had to bid goodbye to the competition."

It has to be recalled that Urvashi and Anuj opened up about their relationship for the first time on Nach Baliye 9. Since last week was a family special weekend episode, Urvashi's sons were seen on the show.

About Anuj and his relationship with Urvashi, her sons had said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. He is like family to us. We never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."

Urvashi had also revealed that she wanted to marry Anuj, but he was not ready at that time. Anuj, then, revealed that at that time, he was not ready for commitments and responsibilities, but when he was ready, the time had passed.

