English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdeva To Be Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9!

    By
    |

    Recently, in Nach Baliye 9, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag were eliminated as they received the least number of votes. As per the latest report, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva will be evicted from the dance reality show. It has to be recalled that the couple has been at the bottom two every week, but managed to survive as they received decent scores from the judges during the vote-out act.

    The previous week, Urvashi and Anuj performed a mythology act on 'Silsila yeh chahat ka', and impressed the judges. The jodi received a good score. But since they didn't garner many votes, they were yet again in the danger zone along with Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli.

    Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdeva To Be Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9!

    A source told IE, "When they gave their last act, Vishal-Madhurima scored better marks and so Urvashi-Anuj, who were nicknamed UrUj had to bid goodbye to the competition."

    It has to be recalled that Urvashi and Anuj opened up about their relationship for the first time on Nach Baliye 9. Since last week was a family special weekend episode, Urvashi's sons were seen on the show.

    About Anuj and his relationship with Urvashi, her sons had said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. He is like family to us. We never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."

    Urvashi had also revealed that she wanted to marry Anuj, but he was not ready at that time. Anuj, then, revealed that at that time, he was not ready for commitments and responsibilities, but when he was ready, the time had passed.

    Most Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Viewers Welcome Amitabh Bachchan; Give Thumbs Up To The Show

    More NACH BALIYE 9 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue